Ron Perry | Defaming the Indians Again

Once again I find it so interesting how people see things differently. For instance: the principal of Hart High School, Jason d’Autremont in an article in The Signal (March 20) described Hawks as “symbols of strength, freedom and intelligence, characteristics of the Hart community.” It seems to me that if, in his quote, he had exchanged the word “hawk” with the word “Indian,” it would be more true to the tradition of Hart High School. Once again, without even realizing it, he has defamed the Indians.

Indians were, and are, far more intelligent than those running our schools today! I’m just sayin’.

Ron Perry

Canyon Country