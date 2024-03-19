Rosters locked in for SCV All-Star Game 

Santa Clarita Valley All-Star Game captains drafted their teams on Sunday, setting the stage for Saturday’s SCV all-star event.

On the girls’ side, Cowboys senior Josie Regez and Hart junior Morgan Mack selected their teams that will face off on Saturday at Canyon High School.

Team Morgan:

(Starters indicated with asterisk.)

• Mack, junior, Hart*

• Cara McKell, sophomore, Valencia*

• Libby Oxciano, senior, Valencia*

• Emma Schaaf, senior, Trinity*

• Arleigh Eav, senior, Hart*

• Lily Cornejo, senior, Hart

• Maia Garrison, sophomore, West Ranch

• EvaMarie Rios, sophomore, Saugus

• Akina Ma’at, senior, Golden Valley

• Alana Clark, junior, Castaic

Team Josie:

• Regez, senior, Canyon*

• Isabella Escribano, freshman, Canyon*

• Destiny Onovo, senior, Saugus*

• Andrea Aina, junior, Hart*

• Keira McLaughlin, freshman, Valencia*

• Taylor Ford, freshman, Canyon

• Sabrina Banke, senior, SCCS

• Emily Hackett, freshman, SCCS

• Aubrey Molina, senior, West Ranch

• Iris Weber, senior, Trinity



Valencia sophomore Cara McKell (32) dribbles the ball against West Ranch guard Katelyn Contreras (21) during the third quarter of Friday’s game at West Ranch. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Both captains went young first as Mack selected the sophomore Valencia rival McKell first overall, while Regez snagged her young freshman teammate Escribano.

The boys’ drafts followed with Foothill League MVP Justin Perez and West Ranch senior James Evans, who drafted via text message.

Team Justin:

• Perez, senior, Saugus*

• Bryce Bedgood, senior, Valencia*

• Darrell Morris, senior, West Ranch*

• Peter Burton, senior, Saugus*

• Ashton Carraway, senior, Valencia*

• Matthew Correa, senior, Saugus

• Jacob Michel-Zavala, senior, Valencia

• Bryce Mejia, junior, Saugus

• Angelo Samson, senior, Golden Valley

• Lucas Milan, senior, Castaic

• Christian Clark, senior, Castaic

• Jason Perle, sophomore, Legacy

Castaic point guard Lucas Milan dribbles the ball against El Segundo senior Shane Biscaya (2) during the fourth quarter of of Friday’s CIF Southern Section Championship on Friday, Feb. 23. at Azusa Pacific University. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Team James:

• Evans, senior, West Ranch*

• Tracy Bryden, senior, West Ranch*

• Eric Kubel, junior, Canyon*

• Deven Strong, senior, Hart*

• Tristan Tiu, senior, Golden Valley*

• Zach Bauman, senior, West Ranch

• Cy Mitchell, junior, Trinity

• Nolan Broyles, junior, SCCS

• Jacob Mazy, senior, Valencia

• Gio Valentin, senior, Castaic

• Isaac Yuhico, sophomore, Canyon

• Evan Ok, junior, SCCS



Trinity point guard Cy Mitchell (2) drives past El Segundo junior Darreson Naruse (3) during the second quarter of the CIF quarterfinals at Master’s University on Feb. 13. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Perez took the all-CIF, all-league forward Bedgood with the first overall pick while Evans matched with his own big in Bryden.

Both teams have scorers across the board, but Evans may have snagged a few more 3-point specialists.

Team Josie and Team Morgan will take the court on Saturday following the girls 3-point contest at 5:30 p.m. The boys 3-point contest and game will follow at about 7 p.m.

Tickets will be sold for $5 at the door while children under 10 years old have free admission.

All proceeds will be donated back to local high school basketball programs.