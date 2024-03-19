Sophia Lee | Stoking the Fires of Discord

Even though I typically disagree with the folks you publish in your opinion section, I find them to be usually worth a read. Not so this morning. Mr. John Boston’s column (“Some See Dead People? I See Liberals,” March 15) contained no facts and instead was comprised of paranoia and anger. Misdirected angry articles like this only stoke the fires of discord in our community with no outward benefit other than allowing a raging person loose on an unsuspecting public prior to their first cups of coffee.

Sophia Lee

Valencia