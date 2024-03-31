Spring Into Fun

Spring has arrived in Southern California with spring gardening and spring cleaning keeping everyone hopping. But spring in southern California is also the perfect time to get out and enjoy the delights that spring has to offer from annual food and wine festivals to entertainment and more.

Enjoy nature as spring also awakens butterflies and glorious gardens.

Child & Family Center’s Taste of the Town

Sunday, May 5

Blomgren Ranch, 15142 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita 91390

Info: www.childfamilycenter.org/taste-of-the-town

This annual food and wine fest benefits hundreds of children, teens, adults and families who are helped by the Child & Family Center’s mental health, drug and alcohol and domestic violence services.

Voted Best Charity Event, this all-inclusive premier food, wine and beer tasting event offers bites by local restaurants, caterers as well as beer and wine purveyors who will provide unlimited gourmet tastings for attendees.

Band favorite Mark LeVang and Friends will once again entertain the crowd. Silent and live auctions offer the chance to bid on some great items!

The Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire

Saturdays and Sundays, April 6-May 19

Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area, 15501 E. Arrow Highway, Irwindale 91706

Info: renfair.com/socal/the-faire

Nothing heralds the joys of springtime in SoCal like The Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire.

Set in the quaint hamlet of Deptford in the 1580s, this Elizabethan-era English market faire reenactment offers guests entertainment, food, drink, vendors and hundreds of costumed characters. So, don your finest Renaissance costume, or come as you are, and enjoy 12 different performance areas where you’ll find daredevil acrobats, soulful musicians, side-splitting comedians, three full-contact jousts and hundreds of performers who bring the city of Deptford to life.

First staged in 1963 in Agoura this is the nation’s oldest Renaissance Pleasure Faire. Each weekends features a different theme.

See fully armored joust tournaments and tea parties with the Queen. In addition, keep an eye out for the daily stroll of the Queen among the commoners. Enjoy a maypole dance, as well.

Sip & Stroll at the L.A. Zoo

Saturday, April 13

Griffith Park Los Angeles Zoo, 5333 Zoo Drive,

Los Angeles 90027

Info: bit.ly/3TBMZh7

Sip on more than 30 selections of craft beer and cocktails (plus mocktails) during this after-hours, 21-plus event. Featured are pop-up keeper talks, special animal presentations, DJ dancing and live music, including the hottest “yacht rock” classics from The AstroYachts and tunes from DJ Johnny Hawkes.

Rosé Bowl Rosé Festival

Saturday, April 20

Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive,

Pasadena 91103

Info: bit.ly/3TBoy36

For rosé lovers the Rosé Bowl is a wine festival featuring a selection of more than 40 rosé wines to taste on the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium field. It also features gourmet food and music.

COC Star Party

Friday, April 22

College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus

17200 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country 91351

Info: bit.ly/4arzF5y

Spend a beautiful spring evening under the stars on the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus. Attendees can explore the night sky through high-powered telescopes with the assistance of members of the Local Group Astronomy Club of Santa Clarita Valley and the Antelope Valley Astronomy Club.

Guest speaker John L. Callas of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory will discuss “The Robotic Exploration of the Surface of Mars.”

This free event will be held outside on the Upper Plaza, adjacent to the Don Takeda Science Center.

National History Museum Butterfly Pavilion

Now through Aug. 25

900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles 90007

Info: bit.ly/3xjbo3e

Walk amongst the butterflies in the Butterfly Pavilion at the National History Museum Los Angeles.

Wonder takes flight in this seasonal Butterfly Pavilion. This springtime exhibition features hundreds of butterflies, colorful native plants and plenty of natural light to help you see the butterflies’ shimmer.

See all stages in the butterfly life cycle, including eggs, caterpillars feeding on leaves and chrysalises.

Count up to 30 different species, including California natives like the Mourning cloak and Common buckeye.

Descanso Gardens

1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge 91011

www.descansogardens.org

Spring is among the best times to visit Descanso Gardens. Enjoy flowering trees, tulips, lilacs, irises, roses and more.

Enjoy the various and different gardens of Descanso including the Japanese Garden, Camelia Collection, Rose Garden, California Native Garden, Lilac Garden, Oak Forest and more.

Celebrate Earth Day at Descanso with a week-long celebration from April 22–28. View displays created by Descanso horticulture staff that celebrate native blooms and plants.