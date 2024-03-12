Steve Petzold | Hit ‘Pause’ on Hart Mascot Change

The following is a copy of a letter sent to the board of the William S. Hart Union High School District.

I am asking you to suspend all pending actions regarding the transitioning of the Hart High School wordmark, namesake, catch phrase, your so-called “mascot,” until an ad hoc committee of trustees including board member Joe Messina examines and reports upon alleged nomination election improprieties to the board.

I am providing you with a copy of a letter from the North American Guardian Association regarding the Hart issue and expect them to become increasingly active in the local dispute as the issue has come back up on their radar.

NAGA is the premier organization in the United States for Indian/Native American identity preservation, and I am glad to serve as their volunteer in the Santa Clarita Valley.

I personally resent that you, board President Linda Storli, ignored my right granted by the California Legislature to bring this issue back to the board for civil discussion under Education Code 35145.5. I am similarly disappointed that all other trustees gave you succor in the effort with their silence.

My right under 35145.5 is an individual right. It is not necessary to “rally the troops” for a massive display of support that disrupts a meeting to get an item on the agenda.

I assure you regardless of whatever action you take in the days ahead we will continue to lawfully exercise our rights until an acceptable resolution to this issue is made with all stakeholders. This shall include but is not limited to the Nov. 5 Hart trustee election. We are going to hold member trustees responsible for the actions taken on July 14, 2021, and ask that candidates take clear positions of the “mascot” issue.

Steve Petzold

Santa Clarita