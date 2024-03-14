Thomas Oatway | You Conveniently Forgot

In your glowing praise of Mike Garcia (“Our View,” Feb. 10), you conveniently forgot to mention that he was one of 147 congressional Republicans who voted to reject the legal and valid Electoral College votes from two states in the 2020 presidential election.

Mike Garcia is a loyal supporter of Donald Trump, who has been charged with 91 crimes in four separate indictments. Is Garcia really a strong proponent for law and order? And is he an unpatriotic MAGA Republican who supports authoritarian government and the demise of democracy? Voters need to know.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia