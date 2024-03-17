Time to Hit California’s Trails

The natural beauty of California is unsurpassed. It’s time to get outside and enjoy California’s dramatic coastline, majestic granite peaks, rushing waterfalls, the world’s tallest trees, sapphire blue lakes and stunning desert oases.

Grab a water bottle, a bag of granola and your backpack. Lace up your hiking boots, put on your sunscreen and make sure you let someone know where you are hiking. (Don’t forget to wear a hat).

Lady Bird Johnson Grove Trail

Redwood National and State Parks

Parks headquarters located at 1111 Second St., Crescent City 95531. This trail is located northeast of Orick and three miles up Bald Hills Road.

Info www.nps.gov/places/lbjtrailhead.htm

What is more Californian than a walk through a redwood forest? Located not far from Highway 101, this easy 1.5-mile loop trail winds through old-growth redwoods and lush ferns has been a popular destination for decades.

During the summer, daily ranger-led walks begin at the parking lot. Numbered interpretive trail posts are found along the trail.

Only 5% of the world’s old-growth redwood forest remain and nearly half of that (40,000 acres) is in Redwood National and State Parks.

This trail is one of the few areas where in just a few steps you can walk through a second growth forest into an old-growth redwood forest. Most of the trees next to the parking lot are second-growth Douglas fir trees. That means they were planted after the ancient redwoods were logged in the 1960s.

Considered an easy route, this trail takes an average of 31 minutes to complete.

Eaton Canyon Trail

Eaton Canyon Natural Area

1750 N Altadena Drive, Pasadena 91107

Info parks.lacounty.gov/eaton-canyon-natural-area-and-nature-center/

If you are anxiously “chasing waterfalls” this 3.5-mile out-and-back trail near Pasadena is generally considered a moderately challenging route and takes an average of an hour and a half to complete.

The trailhead is in Eaton Canyon Natural Area, a Los Angeles County Park with accompanying nature center.

Water flows year-round in Eaton Canyon, even in the dry season. This shady, streamside hike leads to Eaton Canyon Falls, a waterfall about 40 feet in height that pours into a pool beneath vertical rock walls.

This waterfall is reported to have been a favorite of John Muir, a Sierra Club founder and considered the “father of the U.S. National Parks system.”

Hikers should bring waterproof shoes as there are about 10 water crossings on the trail. Despite recent rain the trail is in good condition, but expect to get your feet wet and be prepared with extra socks or shoes.

This trail is fun and enjoyable for beginners and offers beautiful views. This also is a very popular area for hiking and running, so expect company while exploring. The trail is open year-round.

Murray Canyon Trail

2019 E Murray Canyon Drive, Palm Springs 92264

Info www.indian-canyons.com/trail_maps

If you love the desert, you will enjoy this 3.7-mile out-and-back trail near Palm Springs. Located in Indian Canyons, the trail is considered a moderately challenging route and can be hiked in about an hour and a half.

The trail passes by uniquely desert vegetation including yellow creosote flowers. However, it is a desert trail so it shouldn’t be attempted in the summer months. October through April is the ideal time to tackle the Murray Canyon Trail to Seven Falls.

The trail offers beautiful views of water and palm trees, with stunning grotto-type falls. Consequently, there are some steep and challenging sections including a scramble over rocks to reach the end of the trail.

Since it also is a popular area for hiking and running, you’ll likely encounter others on your trek.

Castle Crags Trails

Castle Crags State Park

20022 Castle Creek Rd, Castella 96017

Info www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=454

Castle Crags is one of the most unique trails in California. The 6,000-foot granite spires are, in a word, breathtaking.

Start by heading straight up through dense forest and emerge at the base of the famous crags.

There are several trails to explore in Castle Crags State Park, from difficult to easy. Choose the trail best suited to your experience and fitness level.

With 28 miles of hiking trails, everyone can enjoy a mild stroll or an invigorating adventure. From the Vista Point parking area, a quarter mile accessible trail leads visitors to Vista Point where there are dramatic views of Castle Crags, Mount Shasta and nearby Grays Rocks. Gentle and shaded, the mile-long Root Creek Trail guides hikers along an accessible path to a year-round flowing creek.

The most popular and challenging route is the Crags Trail which leads adventures to the base of Castle Dome with incredible views.

Palos Verdes Peninsula Discovery Trail

Terranea Resort

Pelican Cove Parking Area, 31300 Palos Verdes Drive S, Rancho Palos Verdes 90275

Info www.terranea.com/experiences/local-attractions

Set along the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Terranea Resort’s 102 acres provide unparalleled access to explore its stunning oceanfront views and surrounding natural habitat.

Within the resort’s acreage is the Discovery Trail, a two-mile scenic excursion open to the public for strolling visitors and hiking enthusiasts.

Terranea offers weekly guided coastal hikes (Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.). This naturalist-led tour guides participants along the Discovery Trail, which includes picturesque viewpoints and oceanfront vistas including nearby historic Point Vincente Lighthouse. The lighthouse was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980.

The Discovery Trail is the perfect oceanfront hike any time of year.