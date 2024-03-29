West Ranch hires Bryan Bartley as head boys’ varsity basketball coach 

News from The Signal.
News release 

West Ranch High School has announced the hiring of Bryan Bartley as head varsity basketball coach. 

Bartley joins West Ranch having most recently coached at Heritage Christian School in Northridge and Friendship Collegiate Academy in Washington, D.C.  

“Coach Bartley brings a diverse mix of experience having coached at both the high school and college levels,” said a news release from West Ranch.  

Bartley, who served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Auburn University, said in the release that he is excited for this new opportunity and can’t wait to get started with the boys on the court. He is rooted in the belief that hard work, energy, effort and urgency will build a championship program, the release said.  

“Coach Bartley is honored to be part of a program with a rich history and prestigious alumni and is excited for this new era to begin,” the release said, adding that Bartley was introduced to the players on Thursday at West Ranch High School. 

“The Athletic Department and the school community are delighted to welcome coach Bartley to the West Ranch Family,” the release said. 

