29 Cougars named to SCFA Scholar-Athlete Team

News release
The College of the Canyons football program had 29 players named to the 2023 Southern California Football Association Scholar-Athlete Team, the most of any school in the region.
To be eligible for inclusion on the SCFA Scholar-Athlete Team, players must participate on their respective school’s football team for two seasons, while successfully completing a minimum of 36 units. At least 27 units must be in academic courses (non-physical education or collegiate sport activity). Scholar-Athlete team honorees must also achieve a GPA of at least 3.0.
“We could not be prouder of our SCFA Scholar-Athlete honorees,” COC head coach Ted Iacenda said in a news release. “These young men have dedicated hours of hard work to their studies and understand that the true purpose of College of the Canyons football is for student-athletes to pursue both their academic and athletic goals.”
The 29 honorees produced by COC tops the class of 24 Cougar players who earned Scholar-Athlete honors in 2022.
Representing Canyons on the 2023 SCFA Scholar-Athlete Team are:
• Oscar Adolfsson, Offensive Line — 4.0.
• Kayode Agbalaya, Defensive Back — 3.6.
• Jeremiah Alemayehu, Linebacker — 3.4.
• Bennet Boedeker, Tight End — 4.0.
• Jacob Cipperley, Defensive Back — 3.3.
• Joshua Clark, Wide Receiver — 3.09.
• Bryce Dickson, Quarterback — 3.8.
• Emery Floyd, Quarterback — 3.01.
• Cameron Fouts, Quarterback — 3.77.
• Timothy Jackson, Defensive Back — 3.3.
• Tony Johnson, Punter/Kicker — 3.3.
• Gary Johnson, Linebacker — 3.44.
• Mario Kljajic, Defensive Line — 3.3.
• Dumelia Knox, Offensive Line — 3.2.
• Linus Lindberg, Offensive Line — 3.8.
• Carlos Meza, Linebacker — 3.09.
• Jacob Montes, Defensive Back — 3.1.
• Matias Ortiz, Defensive Line — 3.5.
• Mausa Palu, Offensive Line — 3.5.
• Joshua Lopez, Linebacker — 3.1.
• Lyndon Ravare, Wide Receiver — 3.2.
• Cairo Rhodes, Linebacker — 3.11.
• Carlos Rivera, Defensive Line — 3.2.
• Aramonte Schneider, Defensive Back — 3.2.
• Noah Staples, Tight End — 3.3.
• J.D. Sumlin, Running Back — 3.4.
• Jacobee Taylor, Wide Receiver — 3.05.
• Victory Vaka, Defensive Line — 3.25.
• William Vaka, Defensive Line — 3.2
Additionally, Adolfsson, Floyd, Johnson, Palu, Ravare and Staples were named to the All-SCFA Team for their efforts on the playing field. Palu was an All-SCFA First-Team selection.
The Cougars finished the 2023 regular season third in the SCFA National Division, Northern League behind co-conference champions Ventura and Allan Hancock College. COC went on to play in a postseason bowl game for the first time since the 2017 season with the Cougars having qualified for the state playoffs in 2018, 2019 and 2021.