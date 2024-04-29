29 Cougars named to SCFA Scholar-Athlete Team

News release

The College of the Canyons football program had 29 players named to the 2023 Southern California Football Association Scholar-Athlete Team, the most of any school in the region.

To be eligible for inclusion on the SCFA Scholar-Athlete Team, players must participate on their respective school’s football team for two seasons, while successfully completing a minimum of 36 units. At least 27 units must be in academic courses (non-physical education or collegiate sport activity). Scholar-Athlete team honorees must also achieve a GPA of at least 3.0.

“We could not be prouder of our SCFA Scholar-Athlete honorees,” COC head coach Ted Iacenda said in a news release. “These young men have dedicated hours of hard work to their studies and understand that the true purpose of College of the Canyons football is for student-athletes to pursue both their academic and athletic goals.”

The 29 honorees produced by COC tops the class of 24 Cougar players who earned Scholar-Athlete honors in 2022.

Representing Canyons on the 2023 SCFA Scholar-Athlete Team are:

• Oscar Adolfsson, Offensive Line — 4.0.

• Kayode Agbalaya, Defensive Back — 3.6.

• Jeremiah Alemayehu, Linebacker — 3.4.

• Bennet Boedeker, Tight End — 4.0.

• Jacob Cipperley, Defensive Back — 3.3.

• Joshua Clark, Wide Receiver — 3.09.

• Bryce Dickson, Quarterback — 3.8.

• Emery Floyd, Quarterback — 3.01.

• Cameron Fouts, Quarterback — 3.77.

• Timothy Jackson, Defensive Back — 3.3.

• Tony Johnson, Punter/Kicker — 3.3.

• Gary Johnson, Linebacker — 3.44.

• Mario Kljajic, Defensive Line — 3.3.

• Dumelia Knox, Offensive Line — 3.2.

• Linus Lindberg, Offensive Line — 3.8.

• Carlos Meza, Linebacker — 3.09.

• Jacob Montes, Defensive Back — 3.1.

• Matias Ortiz, Defensive Line — 3.5.

• Mausa Palu, Offensive Line — 3.5.

• Joshua Lopez, Linebacker — 3.1.

• Lyndon Ravare, Wide Receiver — 3.2.

• Cairo Rhodes, Linebacker — 3.11.

• Carlos Rivera, Defensive Line — 3.2.

• Aramonte Schneider, Defensive Back — 3.2.

• Noah Staples, Tight End — 3.3.

• J.D. Sumlin, Running Back — 3.4.

• Jacobee Taylor, Wide Receiver — 3.05.

• Victory Vaka, Defensive Line — 3.25.

• William Vaka, Defensive Line — 3.2

Additionally, Adolfsson, Floyd, Johnson, Palu, Ravare and Staples were named to the All-SCFA Team for their efforts on the playing field. Palu was an All-SCFA First-Team selection.

The Cougars finished the 2023 regular season third in the SCFA National Division, Northern League behind co-conference champions Ventura and Allan Hancock College. COC went on to play in a postseason bowl game for the first time since the 2017 season with the Cougars having qualified for the state playoffs in 2018, 2019 and 2021.