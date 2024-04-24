Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council seeks photo show entries

News release

Friday is the entry deadline for an upcoming photography show hosted by the Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council.

The show is scheduled May 6 through June 22 at the Acton Agua Dulce Library, 33792 Crown Valley Road, in Acton.

This is a juried exhibit that is open to all photographers, both professional and amateur. There is no time limit for when the photo was taken, and no theme. Photographers may enter up to four photos, with a maximum framed size of 48 by 48 inches.

Application forms with hanging instructions are available at tinyurl.com/4umfaa2k or upon request by emailing [email protected].