‘Beyond the Palette’ on exhibit at The Main

News release

The city of Santa Clarita announced that “Beyond the Palette,” a group exhibition by artists of the LELA (Lantern of the East – Los Angeles) International Artists organization, is on display now through June 3 at The Main in Old Town Newhall.

An opening reception is scheduled to be held 7-10 p.m. Thursday, April 18 at The MAIN.

The LELA International Artists organization is committed to the belief that art is a universal and international medium that empowers mankind with voice, according to a news release from the city. LELA’s mission is to build bridges between diverse cultures using the voice of expression and the sharing of art through art education.

“Beyond the Palette” features diverse artistic expression that extends beyond the conventional color spectrum, the release said. The participating artists explore unique mediums, unconventional techniques and thought-provoking concepts, creating an immersive experience that challenges perceptions, as well as invites viewers to delve into the depths of artistic innovation, the release said.

Exhibition artists include Barbara Nathanson, Barbara Tabachnick, Helga Taylor, Hideo Sakata, Joanna Chase-Mattillo, Judy Lue, Karen Sachs, Karol Blumenthal, Kathryn Pitt, Katy Bishop, Michiko Smith, Patricia Sciortino, Patti Akesson, Setsuko Hayashi, Susan Karhroody, Susan Spector, Victoria Deneroff and William Hemmerdinger.

To learn more about “Beyond the Palette” and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, visit SantaClaritaArts.com. The Main is located at 24266 Main St.