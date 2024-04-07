Brian Richards | Good Attention and Bad Attention

Recently four presidents were in New York City. Three of them were for a fundraiser, but one was not. As President Donald Trump has done his entire adult life, he was paying his respects to a police officer who was murdered by someone with 21 prior convictions, including for attempted murder. The death of this officer can and should be blamed on a rot that has permeated our country. The rot of prison reform, bail reform, and basically letting these animals run wild throughout our country with little, if any, consequence.

As much as I would like to talk about the lunacy of “defund the police,” that is not the purpose of my letter. The purpose of my letter is to mock the usual suspects on the left who claim President Trump only attended the funeral for political points. These reprobates in the media hop from one faux outrage about President Trump to the next because that’s all they can talk about. If there isn’t a ready-made outrage available to them, they’ll make one up. They ignore that President Trump has been a staunch supporter of law enforcement his entire life. What they really don’t like is when their own asinine policies are highlighted, much like the recent case of Laken Riley. Defund policies and open border policies are causing Americans to be murdered every single day!

Instead of complimenting President Trump for NOTICING the issue while three other presidents play kissy face at Radio City for $25 million, they accuse him of having alternative motivations. He didn’t attend the funeral for any reason other than he cares, unlike the other three who could have also attended if they wanted. But that kind of compassion isn’t allowed on the left and the fact that President Trump highlights their deficient policies really makes them mad.

President Trump gets it and he will continue to do so as he’s done all his life. Being tough on crime used to not be controversial. Recognizing we have a border and that it must be secured used to no be controversial. But not today in the party of the left.

Sadly, the lunatics are running the asylum.

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch