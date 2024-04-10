City, farmer’s market offer healthy cooking classes

News release

The Canyon Country Farmers Market, in collaboration with the city of Santa Clarita, is offering a series of classes aimed at helping people master the art of healthy and affordable cooking.

Each session, held at the Canyon Country Community Center’s demonstration kitchen, offers a comprehensive exploration of meal planning, food safety, ingredient shopping and recipe execution, said a news release from the city.

The classes are designed to be taken independently, so you have the flexibility to attend as many sessions as you like.

The upcoming class schedule includes:

• April 16: Whole roast chicken with potatoes and vegetables.

• April 29: Pot roast with vegetables in the crockpot.

• May 20: Shrimp jambalaya.

• May 28: Beef and vegetable stir fry with rice.

Classes run from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the specified dates and enrollment is facilitated by submitting a payment of a $6 registration fee in conjunction with a $15 materials fee prior to the commencement of each class.

Additionally, as a supplementary benefit, each registered participant shall be provided with $10 in “market money,” which may be redeemed at either the Wednesday Canyon Country or Saturday Old Town Newhall Farmers Markets.

To sign up for the classes, visit SantaClarita.gov/Seasons.