David Hegg | Your Happiness Can Hurt You

By David Hegg

“What makes me happy sets me free.” While watching NCAA March Madness, I heard this jingle in a commercial, and it set my mind on fire because it is a lie. Freedom, defined as the ability for individuals to do what “makes them happy,” is called chaotic anarchy. Freedom is never about the individual’s desires but the many putting aside personal desires to conform to a mutually agreed-upon standard of behavior. But sadly, the jingle perfectly describes the dangerous ideology that has overtaken our nation.

It is no exaggeration to say we are a “happy-driven” culture. What used to be criminal no longer is. What used to be morally reprehensible no longer is. What used to be common sense no longer is. But how has that worked out? Study after study shows how deeply our culture has fallen into the abyss of severe division, disillusionment, personal despair, governmental distrust, clinical and “everyday” depression, and a growing realization that it is harder to get up and face the day.

Here’s the reason. Too many of us have bought the lie. Not everything that makes you happy is good for you. Every parent teaches their children this fundamental lesson. And, in some cases, what makes you happy can destroy your life.

As an example, we all know alcohol can make the heart merry. But it can also become a ball and chain, and worse. But at least our society has recognized the life-destroying power of alcohol abuse. Many of our elementary schools have programs warning our children against ever getting involved with alcohol and dangerous drugs.

Today, we are watching an unimaginably dangerous turnaround. Our government no longer warns our people, our children, against the destructive kinds of “happiness” that ultimately ruin lives and rot a nation’s moral core.

Last weekend, in a blatant fist raised in the face of Almighty God, President Joe Biden declared Resurrection Sunday to be Transgender Visibility Day. And, while the religious affront is both heinous and, even for the non-religious, poor form, that’s not my point here.

We are watching a damning dereliction of duty at the highest levels of our “of the people, by the people, and for the people” government. Not only is it refusing to protect our nation against the blatantly known, life-destroying power of gender-transforming grooming, therapy, and surgery, but it is supporting and applauding this massively destructive “happiness-driven” ideology for political gain. And sadly, President Biden does it with a giant smile on his face.

For many years, I have refrained from directly criticizing and condemning his ethical foundation out of respect for the Office of the President. I have taken him at his word for being a “man of faith.” But now I understand clearly that his faith is flexible, malleable, and able to be shaped to his political advantage.

Now, anyone who believes that he is a faithful Catholic must wake up. He does not believe in life as God created them, male and female. He doesn’t think the first fetus in Eve’s womb was a person.

But most importantly, he sees no need to acknowledge God Almighty as the supreme authority over all creation, including the White House. His ethics are anything but biblical. And for those who will respond with “judge not lest you be judged,” don’t use the Bible unless you understand the context. And by the way, if you want to know what Jesus was really teaching in that text, email me.

I understand that the United States is, and ever must be, a pluralistic society.

But, when a minority with an anti-theistic philosophy imprisons its unbelievers, we should start apologizing to Russia and China for our hypocritical feelings of superiority.

Local resident David Hegg is senior pastor of Grace Baptist Church. “Ethically Speaking” appears Sundays.