‘Eleanor’s Story’ coming to The Main

Ingrid Garner is bringing her grandmother’s memoir to the stage this April with “Eleanor’s Story: An American Girl in Hitler’s Germany.” Garner’s internationally acclaimed production sheds light on children in wartime, delivering a narrative of survival, resilience and humanity.

“Eleanor Ramrath Garner’s odyssey through World War II Berlin captivates audiences with its authenticity and emotional depth,” said a news release from the production. “Ingrid Garner’s adaptation honors her grandmother’s legacy, offering a compelling theatrical experience that resonates across generations.”

Tickets are available for performances for the weekend of Friday, April 26, through Sunday, April 28, at The Main, 24266 Main St., in Old Town Newhall. General admission tickets are $22 and senior/student admission is $17.

To learn more about “Eleanor’s Story: An American Girl in Hitler’s Germany” and to purchase tickets, visit AtTheMain.org.