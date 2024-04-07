From Artichokes to Zinfandels: Explore These California Culinary Trails

Spring is a wonderful time to explore California’s many culinary trails. From artichokes to Zinfandels there are many areas of the Golden State to explore, and to taste.

A is for Artichoke

Monterey County Artichoke Trail

Info www.seemonterey.com/food-wine/features/artichoke-trail/

Embark on a culinary adventure along the Monterey County Artichoke Trail, a journey celebrating California’s cherished state vegetable.

With more than 40 enticing stops, including restaurants, farm stands and attractions, the trail invites visitors to explore ways to savor the artichoke. Start in the “Artichoke Capital of the World,” Castroville, and meander down Highway 1 through Moss Landing, Marina, Seaside, Monterey, Pacific Grove and Pebble Beach.

Explore immersive artichoke farm tours and savor innovative culinary creations, from artichoke cupcakes to burgers and cocktails. Nearly 100 percent of America’s fresh artichoke supply is grown in California and nearly two-thirds is grown in the small town of Castroville making it a must-visit for food enthusiasts.

Among the highlights

The Giant Artichoke Restaurant

11261 Merritt St., Castroville 95012

This restaurant is more than 50 years old. My family and I visited this restaurant several times in the early 1990s on camping trips along the California coast. We loved the deep-fried artichoke hearts. Grab a bag for the road and dip them in Ranch dressing!

Artichoke Festival June 8-9

Monterey County Fair & Event Center, 2004 Fairgrounds Road, Monterey 93940

Info artichokefestival.org

The annual Artichoke Festival features culinary adventures, music, wine tasting and a featured celebrity chef.

Pezzini Farm Walk

460 Nashua Road, Castroville 95012

Info agventuretours.com/half-day-walking-tours

Get up close and personal with artichokes in a commercial farming operation. Walking tours are available Monday to Friday (8 – 9:30 a.m.). Other times are available.

Learn about the Salinas Valley agriculture industry, otherwise known as the “Salad Bowl of the World.” Observe and discuss fresh vegetable production with a focus on artichokes. The walking tour ends with a complimentary tasting of either an artichoke cupcake or deep-fried artichoke hearts. There is also free time for shopping in the Pezzini store. This walking tour covers approximately 0.2 miles with no hills and restrooms are easily available.

The Choke Coach Food Truck

Find them www.facebook.com/TheChokeCoach

If you’ve always wanted to try an artichoke po’boy sandwich with a side of fried artichokes adobo or artichoke tacos, steamed artichokes and a variety of other specials visit The Choke Coach in Castroville.

Z is for Zinfandel

A Treasure Trove of Zinfandels

Info zinfandeltrail.com/featured-routes/golden-history-and-a-trove-of-zinfandels

For a memorable trip through California “gold country” history while sipping a treasure trove of Zinfandels, head to Murphys in Calaveras County.

In Murphys, south of Lake Tahoe, you will find a well-preserved gold mining town with a quaint main street featuring dozens of wine tasting rooms, pubs, restaurants and lounges.

Explore the pioneer lore of the Murphy brothers, wagon trains, prospectors, and fortune-seekers that also became the subjects of essays by literary icons Mark Twain and Bret Harte.

If you stay at the historic Murphys Hotel in Murphys you’ll be able to walk to these popular tasting spots. The hotel has been in operation since 1856.

Downtown Murphys Highlights

Hovey Winery Tasting Room, Wine Garden

350 Main St., Murphys 95247

Info www.hoveywine.com

Don’t miss the signature Hovey Zinfandel from the steep slope of the Dragone Ranch vineyard, a Calaveras classic.

Newsome Harlow Wines

403 Main St., Murphys 95247

Info www.nhvino.com

This family operation sources prime Zinfandel from several noteworthy vineyards including Shake Ridge, Dalton Ranch and Roland Rosario. With five single vineyard Zins, Newsome Harlow has established itself as a leader of the Zin category in Calaveras. And, every label has a vineyard story.

Hatcher Winery Downtown Tasting Room

425 Main St., Murphys 95247

Info www.hatcherwinery.com

Brothers Matt and Sewell Hatcher grow and produce five Zinfandels from their estate in nearby Angels Camp and other surrounding vineyards.

Milliaire Winery

276 Main St., Murphys 95247

Info www.milliairewinery.com

Specializing in Zinfandels from the historic Ghirardelli Vineyard in Calaveras County and the famed Clockspring Vineyard in Shenandoah Valley, Amador.

Stevenot Winery Wine Lounge & Tasting Bar

458 Main St. #3, Murphys 95247

Info https://www.stevenotwinery.com/

Established in 1978, Stevenot is one California’s premier boutique wineries at the heart of the Sierra Foothills. Wine, gold, history, and heritage all contribute to the rich and colorful tradition embodied by Stevenot Winery.

Explore California Culinary Trails

A variety of culinary and beverage experiences await Santa Clarita Valley residents who are looking for experiences beyond the ordinary sightseeing side trips and vacation destinations.

Here are a few more to consider:

Gilroy Taco Trail

Though Gilroy may be best known for its garlic, the town is also home to over 25 tasty taquerias and family-owned Mexican restaurants that are popular with residents and visitors alike. Download a copy of the Gilroy Taco Trail map at https://visitgilroy.com/tacotrail/ and plan a Gilroy taco-tasting tour to discover Gilroy’s best tacos, burritos, enchiladas and other Mexican fare.

Santa Maria Valley’s Tacos, Beer and Barbecue Trail

Santa Maria-style barbecue, the West Coast’s answer to southern brisket and ribs, isn’t the only must-have delicacy in Santa Maria Valley. The Tacos, Beer and Barbecue Map, found at https://santamariavalley.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/Tacos-Beer-and-Barbecue-Map.pdf, highlights the best tacos, brews and ‘cues on the Central Coast, featuring long-beloved spots like Maya Mexican Restaurant, The Hitching Post in Casmalia and Naughty Oak Brewing Company. Not only are there 32 locations on the map, but most are within a short walking or driving distance from each other.