Golden Valley theater to present ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

News release

The Golden Valley High School Performing Arts Department presents cult favorite “Little Shop of Horrors,” a musical about a flower shop in a rough and rundown neighborhood that is taken over by a flesh-eating plant from outer space.

The production will take place in the Golden Valley High School Theater April 17-19 with all shows beginning at 7 p.m.

“Little Shop of Horrors” is a horror-sci-fi-musical comedy from Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney’s T”he Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and The Beast,” and “Aladdin”). As one of the longest-running Off-Broadway shows it has entertained theater goers for more than 35 years. The tongue-in-cheek dark comedy tells the story of a timid floral assistant, Seymour Krelborn, who stumbles across a menacing, R&B-singing carnivorous plant that promises unending fame and fortune as long as it is well fed, but Seymour soon realizes the plant’s real intent is global domination.

Directed by Golden Valley High School Theater Teacher Amanda Hubbell, this production features a cast of student performers and a live performance by the Golden Valley High School Pit Band, led by Band Director Angel Nazario.

Tickets are $13 with a special student admission price of $7 on April 17 for all K-12 students. Tickets are available online by visiting GoFan.co and typing Golden Valley High School in the search window. Or, you can go directly to each of the three show dates with the following links:

• April 17: gofan.co/event/1474176?schoolId=CA50250.

• April 18: gofan.co/event/1474179?schoolId=CA50250.

• April 19: gofan.co/event/1474182?schoolId=CA50250.