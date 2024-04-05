Hart boys’ lacrosse wins ninth straight game 

The Hart boys’ lacrosse win streak has reached nine straight victories as well as made history for the Indians’ program.

Hart defeated West Ranch, 13-7, on Wednesday, March 13, the Indians’ first-ever win over the Wildcats. The win streak hit nine games when Hart beat Saugus, 15-9, on Wednesday, March 27, earning the program’s first win over the Centurions in five years.

The Indians blasted ahead, 6-2, early in the game but the Centurions battled back and tied up the score at halftime. A 7-1 third-quarter disparity became the difference in the game as Hart coach Daniel Kim’s team fought for the historic win.

“Saugus has been on top of this league for the past three years and especially that first game ending the way that it did, the amount of work that the boys put in, it did mean a lot as a program,” Kim said in a phone interview. “I think it validates a lot of the hard work they’ve put in. It was a great moment for the program.”

Senior Tate Fuller netted six goals and had two assists, while freshman Max Smith scored four goals. Senior Tim Larkins had three assists.

“I think we’re spreading the ball around on offense, we’re really communicating well on defense and no one’s playing selfishly,” Kim said. “Everyone’s playing for the Hart Indian name.”

Kim knew his players were ready for round two with the Centurions after a heartbreaking overtime loss earlier in the season.

“More than anything, the boys really wanted this one,” Kim said. “The weeks before this game they were really locked in at practices, running hard, and they’re just doing all the little things right. The message was just to keep playing hard and to do the little small things right, and the results would follow.”

None of the players had beaten Saugus at the varsity level coming into the game, creating extra motivation.

The wins over West Ranch and Saugus piled on wins in Hart’s red-hot streak but also have given the Indian program more momentum than ever.

“Last year we took a step forward as a program but the main thing that’s different with this team and last year’s team is there’s a sense of belief,” Kim said. “For many years, if you’re just getting smacked by these teams, your self-belief and confidence kind of goes away. We’ve put in a lot of work and the hard work does play a part in self-belief coming back.”

In the win streak, Kim has seen his team simply play their game. The results have followed as Hart has poured in an average of more than 14 goals per game while just giving up 5.2 each game.

“We’re really just sticking to who we are as a team,” Kim said. “I think the second that we start to get away from that we struggle a little bit. Everyone on all three phases, offense, defense, and our faceoff game, we’ve been playing consistently.”

Hart now has one more program first in sight: a Foothill League title.

“Our first league title is possibly on the line and I think boys understand the magnitude of what that means,” Kim said. “For the rest of the regular season the message is just to finish out strong and not to get away from who you are.”

The Indians return to action on Wednesday in a home non-league matchup with Chaminade at 3 p.m.