Jeff Solomon | We Do Need Good News

In response to Ron Perry’s question (letters, April 2) about where John Krasinski is: The answer is counting his money from the lucrative deal he made with CBS Viacom after what one trade publication dubbed “a massive bidding war.”

I, too, loved the feel-good nature of “Some Good News” during the pandemic when we needed something like that. I don’t begrudge anyone for making millions of dollars, but to me and many others, the spirit of “Some Good News” was tainted here, and he took some heat for this choice. It may have gone to their paid CBS All Access platform, which I don’t pay for. Google this, and you will see what happened.

Beyond all that, yeah, we need SOME GOOD NEWS!

Jeff Solomon

Santa Clarita