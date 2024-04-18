Laurene Weste | Saddle Up for Cowboy Festival Weekend

The excitement is growing – not only for this weekend’s Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival – but also for a triumphant return to historic William S. Hart Park in Old Town Newhall. Hart Park is brimming with iconic Western heritage, making it the ideal spot for this beloved, hometown festival. As the anticipation builds, it’s time to dust off our boots and dive into all the details to ensure you make the most of your time at this year’s Cowboy Festival.

Saddle Up! Kickstarting the weekend’s festivities is tonight’s cowboy-themed Senses Block Party. Get ready to line dance under the stars to a live country band on Main Street in Old Town Newhall from 7 to 10 p.m. Test your cowboy skills by seeing how long you can ride the mechanical bull or just root your friends on. You can also enjoy some friendly competition playing horseshoes with friends and family! The Saddle Up Block Party will set the stage for a one-of-a-kind weekend honoring Santa Clarita’s rich Western heritage. Take a walk down Main Street in your Western wear on a street where Bill Hart and Wyatt Earp hung out together.

Before setting off for the Cowboy Festival on Saturday, familiarize yourself with the event’s offerings by visiting CowboyFestival.org and viewing the event map. Whether you seek family-friendly activities, living history exhibits, delectable cuisine (think Cowboy Cobbler!) or rustic artisanal treasures, the map has you covered.

Once you’ve checked out the map, put together your parking plan. The easiest way to access the festival is to take advantage of the free shuttle service. When you arrive in Old Town Newhall make your way to the Cowboy Festival Shuttle Site, located on 13th Street and Railroad Avenue. From there, you can hop on one of Santa Clarita Transit’s buses, which will transport you to William S. Hart Park on Saturday, April 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

To accommodate the influx of cowboys and cowgirls partaking in the event, there will be several road closures in effect for the festival weekend. Beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 19, and ending at 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 21, Newhall Avenue will be closed to vehicles between Market Street and 4th Street, and Main Street will be also be closed from 6th Street to the roundabout. However, Lyons Avenue and Railroad Avenue will remain open to through traffic.

For those opting for public transportation, Santa Clarita Transit is a convenient way to get to and from the Cowboy Festival. For route schedules, you can visit SantaClaritaTransit.com. You can also use the city’s rideshare service, GO! Santa Clarita, to book a ride at your leisure. Alternatively, residents east of Railroad Avenue and Bouquet Canyon Road can hop aboard the Metrolink at the Via Princessa, Vista Canyon or Santa Clarita stations for a quick ride to the Newhall Metrolink Station, which is only a 10-minute walk from William S. Hart Park.

The Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival stands not only as a celebration of our rich, Western heritage, but also as a testament to the enduring spirit of the Wild West. As you immerse yourselves in the sights, sounds and stories of the cowboy way of life, you become part of a living legacy, keeping this incredible tradition alive for generations to come. There’s no better way to destress than stepping into the Western time warp of our very own Cowboy Festival.

With excitement building for the return of this beloved event, there’s no better time to plan your Cowboy Festival experience. For all the details and updates, including the artist lineup, things to do and frequently asked questions, visit CowboyFestival.org. I look forward to seeing you at William S. Hart Park!

Councilwoman Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].