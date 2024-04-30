Lois Eisenberg | Special Treatment for Trump

Why is Donald Trump getting special treatment in the legal system?

He denigrates prosecutors and he speaks evil of the judges overseeing his cases.

It hasn’t taken Trump long to turn the “nowhere” Republican Party into something resembling an extortion racket club.

More than any other defendant in his shoes, Trump has consistently been given more freedom and more privileges in the legal system and this situation and his behavior shatters the American lore that everyone should be treated equally under the law.

Trump was given special treatment when he had to turn himself in for one of his trials to hear the charges against him.

He was not handcuffed, there was no mug shot, and he avoided being placed in a holding cell for hours. Instead he was released on his own recognizance. Another special treatment.

Donald Trump is right — pun intended — he is getting “special treatment,” far better than most other criminal defendants.

Trump is making a mockery of the justice system and the Constitution.

The prosecutors are treating Trump a lot better than the average criminal defendant.

Most criminal defendants are arrested and taken to jail.

Trump is not sitting in jail, so he is well positioned to ask that his trials be postponed for longer periods of time. Another special treatment.

The more thorough the judicial process is, the more confident people can be that it reaches the right outcome — whether the case regards Trump or not.

Looking at Trump’s “special treatment” offers a good place to start in thinking about how the criminal legal system should treat ALL people accused of a crime.

Trump has shown total disrespect for the courts as attested by his behavior in his “hush money” trial.

He refused to stand when the jury entered, and left the room. He has fallen asleep numerous times — talk about sleepy Joe — he has tried to leave the courtroom before the judge was finished, and he was ordered to sit down by the judge.

Now you tell me, folks, is this a person to be respected and that you would want to be president, and is this a person you would want your children to emulate?

If any of you ever get arrested on a criminal charge, tell the judicial system to give you “special treatment” like Donald Trump.

Don’t hold your breath.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia