Another green policy backfire: After 10 years, California’s 2014 plastic bag tax has increased the weight of plastic bags in California landfills by almost 30%.

Since bag taxes were enacted, plastic bags have been made thicker to qualify as being “reusable.” But consumers discard them anyway. So Californians are being taxed to create more plastic waste.

Way to go environmentalists!

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita