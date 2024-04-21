Rob Kerchner | Presidential Chutzpah

It takes a lot of chutzpah to stand before America and condemn the money-grubbing “rich” who “don’t pay their fair share of taxes” in a State of the Union when your son is facing multiple felony counts for not paying any income tax at all, and you received much of the money yourself, also without paying tax on such “loan repayments.” It takes even more chutzpah since the money came not from honest work, but from foreign nations as you sold your public office for decades.

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita

