Rob Kerchner | Two Peas in a Pod: Biden and Carter

The similarities between Joe Biden and Jimmy Carter are remarkable. Carter’s feckless foreign policy led to the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan; Biden’s obvious weakness prompted Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine. Carter abandoned Iran to the Islamist theocracy of the Ayatollah Khomeini; Biden abandoned Afghanistan to the tender mercies of the Taliban. Domestically, Carter and Biden both came to office after a friendly media incessantly vilified their far-more-successful Republican predecessors. Both Carter and Biden expanded immigration under the guise of taking in refugees. Both gave America high inflation, high interest rates, green energy debacles, conventional energy crises, greater debt, and wholesale economic pessimism. Neither man could resist the urge to scold America. Meanwhile both pledged to restore unity and end political turmoil, and utterly failed. In both cases their popularity tanked.

But there is one important difference. Biden’s record is even worse than Carter’s; he’s an even bigger version of the same failures. And while the Carter Administration is thankfully decades in the past, Biden is causing America its greatest suffering today.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia