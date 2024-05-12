2024 Trends in Home Decorating

With inflation raging and uncertainty ahead, the trends for home decorating in 2024 emphasize comfort and warmth, as well as recycle, renew, reuse.

The post-pandemic euphoria of being able to move about the country freely is slowly giving way to cautious spending and a desire to “forget your worries” and embrace comfort and security.

As costs of home renovation have soared with prices of paint, flooring and appliances reaching unexpected heights, most consumers are more interested in money-saving ways to refresh and revitalize home décor.

Thrift store “chic” has never been more popular.

A variety of other home décor trends are also emerging in 2024 which demonstrates the continuing theme of “anything goes.”

Pantone Color of the Year

In contrast to the more vibrant colors of recent years such as Viva Magenta in 2023 and Very Peri in 2022, the 2024 Pantone Color of the Year is the more muted, soft and warm Peach Fuzz 13.

“Pantone 13-1023 Peach Fuzz captures our desire to nurture ourselves and others. It’s a velvety gentle peach tone whose all-embracing spirit enriches mind, body and soul,” read the Pantone release announcing the 2024 Color of the Year.

“In seeking a hue that echoes our innate yearning for closeness and connection, we chose a color radiant with warmth and modern elegance. A shade that resonates with compassion, offers a tactile embrace and effortlessly bridges the youthful with the timeless,” said Leatrice Eiseman, Pantone Color Institute executive director.

For more information and design ideas using the 2024 Pantone Color of the year visit www.pantone.com/color-of-the-year/2024.

Soft and Squishy

Embracing the theme of comfort, safety and warmth fashion experts at Elle expect 2024 furniture designs to emphasize “soft and squishy.” The idea of being “hugged” by your couch, loveseat or recliner is catching on fast. Furniture showrooms are now crowded with rounded sofas and armchairs, continuing the trend of the kidney bean-shaped furniture of the last few years.

Lush throw pillows and area rugs are also part of this design trend as well as comfy blankets in which to cuddle on sofas and armchairs.

Latte Luxury

Consumers are also embracing “latte luxury” which includes furnishings and accent walls featuring the rich brown hues of your favorite coffee beverage.

Latte luxury has migrated to home furnishings after commanding a season as the “it” look in bespoke fashion and ready-to-wear.

Embrace Nature in 2024

The design experts at HGTV report that homeowners are expected to embrace more indoor plants, living green walls, natural materials like stone and wood and large windows to maximize natural light in 2024.

Among the tips for successfully decorating with house plants:

Surround seating areas with plants.

Unlike a centerpiece vase of flowers, a plant can breathe life into dining space.

Use a group of closely spaced plants as a focal point. Sometimes more, is more. But only bring in the number of plants you can care for.

Go vertical. If you have a stark, white wall that needs some love consider hanging pots of small ferns, spider plants and other small plants with brackets. The pots add a sense of depth to the space.

Tuck plants into unexpected spaces. Make a little noticed space in your home more dynamic by tucking a house plant in the area.

Green up the bedroom. Try hanging trailing plants from the ceiling or placing them on a shelf over your bed.

Focus on All of the House

In 2024 there is now a focus on areas of the home that usually don’t receive much décor love, such as the hallway, pantry, utility room and laundry room. These rooms are now coming ‘center stage.”

Design experts are encouraging homeowners to consider expanding and continuing design themes throughout the entire home instead of just the traditional living and family rooms, kitchens and bathrooms. This would include hallways and laundry rooms.