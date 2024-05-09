Brian Richards | Short-Term Memory on the Left

No limits to the hypocrisy!

Leftists have a short memory, assuming they have any memory anyway. In early 2020, deranged leftists in Congress impeached President Donald Trump and a trial was held in the Senate. His “crime”? He held up ammunition shipments to Ukraine for allegedly political reasons. This scam happened even after the arms were subsequently shipped to our new best friend, Ukraine and their “not at all corrupt” leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Recently it was revealed that President Joe Biden stopped ammunition shipments to Israel: www.cnn.com/2024/05/05/politics/war-israel-palestine-gaza-biden-weapons/index.html. A reason was not given and he had no authority to stop the shipments that were approved by Congress. Since there could be no other reason than a political one, President Biden is guilty of the exact same thing they impeached President Trump for!

We know that leftists have no/short memories. We know that leftists are hypocrites. We know that leftists will lie and cheat to get their way. We know that leftists have two standards and the one that applies to them by them is, well, generous to say the least.

I just want to point out the difference in how one president was treated versus another. One could even say the treatment given to President Biden is “special,” using the better or greater part of the definition, not the “different than what is usual” part of the definition. Oh no, that part of the definition is only applied to Republicans and President Trump.

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch