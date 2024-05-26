Christian La Mont | Applauding Monument Moment

I am writing from nearby Los Angeles to express my gratitude to President Joe Biden for expanding the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument. These mountains are my backyard and a place where I enjoy hiking and spending time with family and friends. The expanded monument now includes 109,000 acres of one of the most visited parts of the Angeles National Forest and permanently protects beloved places like the Cobb Estate, Eaton Canyon, the historic Sam Merrill Trail, Millard Canyon, and Brown Mountain. Over 18 million people live within a 90-mile radius of these public lands and the expansion helps ensure equitable access to nature for Angelenos. Thank you, President Biden, for heeding calls from Indigenous community leaders and local residents to advance our 20-year vision to permanently protect the San Gabriel Mountains!

Christian La Mont

Los Angeles