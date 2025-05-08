Sandy Cassidy | A Crisis at the Shelters

The following is a copy of a letter to L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger:

While I know you are busy, there is a crisis arising here in the Santa Clarita Valley at our Castaic Animal shelter.

Your support of ending appointments to surrender animals at L.A. County shelters is a huge mistake. Contrary to what you are told, the shelters are full to capacity and animals are being euthanized every week. Just last week a beautiful, healthy, German shepherd named Sid was killed. Why? No reason was given or explanation as to why he couldn’t have been kept there just a little longer, as many people were working to find a foster or rescue to save him. This is not OK.

Now that people can deposit at will their unwanted animals, when are you going to make it easier for potential adopters and people looking for their lost animals to get to the shelter?

Their unfriendly hours of operation make it nearly impossible for most people to get there. Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed Sunday.

If the county is unwilling to staff the shelter more hours, then why not be closed on Monday, like the city (of Los Angeles) shelters, and open on Sunday?

Sandy Cassidy

Valencia