Linda Tarnoff | Changing the Nature of Placerita

I read with great interest your article in Saturday’s Signal about The Master’s University’s proposed construction of a large chapel, 500 dormitory rooms and a welcome center in Placerita Canyon.

As a resident of Placerita Canyon for almost 25 years, I have seen numerous changes affecting our canyon. While I support the construction of 500 dorms on the hillside, clearly the construction of this 68-foot-tall chapel as proposed will change the landscape of our rural community forever.

It should be noted that when I moved here in 2001, I was led to believe from Master’s College at that time that when Dockweiler Drive was to be extended, the future chapel and dorms would both be on the hillside behind it. Fast forward almost 25 years and we now have this large chapel proposed, which, if built, would command a huge presence.

As this ambitious project winds its way through the planning process, hopefully we will have opportunities to comment and express our concerns.

Thank you for your comprehensive reporting.

Linda Tarnoff

Newhall