Jason Gibbs | It’s Time for Dodger Baseball!  

“Love is the most important thing in the world, but baseball is pretty good, too.” – Yogi Berra

April has always been one of my favorite months because year after year, it’s the sign that baseball is officially back. As a longtime Dodger fan, I have fond memories of piling into the family Volkswagen with my brothers and parents for a day spent at Dodger Stadium. Now, years later, I get to make those same memories again with my own family. Whether it’s the smell of the fresh cut grass, Friday night fireworks or simply seeing my kids watch America’s favorite pastime, a night at Dodger Stadium is one of the best memories during the summer.

For Santa Clarita residents, the anticipation is even greater this year as the city gears up to celebrate the 45th anniversary of Santa Clarita Dodger Day on Saturday, June 1. This beloved tradition brings together the entire community in a shared celebration of baseball, camaraderie and hometown pride.

One of the highlights of this year’s Santa Clarita Dodger Day is the recognition of Santa Clarita native, Tyler Glasnow, one of the current starting pitchers for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Born and raised in Newhall, Glasnow’s journey from Hart High School to the grand stage of Dodger Stadium is an inspiration to aspiring athletes throughout the community. As fans gather for the festivities, they’ll have the opportunity to honor Glasnow as he is celebrated on his very own bobblehead night.

The great thing about Dodger Day is that with every ticket purchased, you will be seated around other Santa Clarita residents. This is the perfect time to join your fellow neighbors, families and friends for a night out in Los Angeles. Plus, every ticket purchased also comes with a unique Dodger blue foam finger. Make sure you bring yours to the game as you cheer on the boys in blue as they take on the Colorado Rockies.

This year, we are also offering residents a budget-friendly and safe way to get to the game. For $6 round-trip, participants can take the Santa Clarita Dodger Day Shuttle from Santa Clarita to Dodger Stadium. The pickup locations are located at the McBean Regional Transit Center and the Via Princessa Metrolink Station. Depending on traffic, residents can get to the game with plenty of time to grab their free bobblehead giveaway, get food and drinks and find their seats before the game begins at 7:10 p.m. By taking the shuttle, you won’t have to worry about parking, and you know you’ll be on time!

When the first pitch is thrown on Saturday evening, it will mark not only the beginning of the game but also the excitement of 45 years of Santa Clarita residents at Dodger Stadium. A tradition older than our city, it just goes to show how important this event is for our entire community.

I hope you all can join us for Santa Clarita Dodger Day, as it is more than just a baseball game – it’s a celebration of community. As fans come together to cheer on their team and honor Tyler Glasnow, they’ll create memories that will last a lifetime, ensuring that Santa Clarita Dodger Day remains a cherished tradition for generations to come. So, mark your calendars, grab your tickets and get ready for Santa Clarita Dodger Day!

To learn more information about purchasing game tickets or about the shuttle service, please visit SCVDodgerDay.com.

Councilman Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].