Jim Crowley | Back Up That Claim

Mr. Rob Kerchner (letters, May 26) needs to provide a link to where he claims the New England Journal of Medicine’s latest study indicated the COVID-19 vaccine shows no benefit at all. I looked at their website (www.nejm.org) and could not locate any “latest” study claiming what Mr. Kerchner claims.

Jim Crowley

Saugus

Editor’s note: While Mr. Kerchner indeed did not include the link in his letter for publication, we asked him for it and he said this is the study he referred to in his letter: tinyurl.com/55cf3m23.