Luz Rivas | Grateful for Monumental Change

I could not be more proud that our community’s vision to expand the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument has become a reality! Thank you, President Joe Biden, for taking action to expand the monument, and to Sen. Alex Padilla and Rep. Judy Chu for your continued leadership on this effort.

The expanded national monument now includes 109,000 more acres of the Angeles National Forest and popular places that community members enjoy for recreation. Importantly, the expanded monument is being announced alongside new investments from philanthropic and business partners and the state of California that will help promote sustainable recreation and benefit these public lands for generations to come.

Assemblywoman Luz Rivas

Arleta