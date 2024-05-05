Mother’s Day in the Santa Clarita Valley

If you are a server in a local restaurant, you know the most dreaded day in the restaurant business is fast approaching, Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12.

A National Restaurant Association survey finds that 40% of adults will use a restaurant to treat mom to a special Mother’s Day meal.

Mother’s Day was enshrined as a National Day of Observance in 1914 when President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed that the second Sunday in May would be known Mother’s Day, making May 10, 1914 the first national Mother’s Day. This year is the 110th anniversary of national Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day brunch is a favorite way to treat mom to a special meal with entire families gathered to celebrate mom. What says Mother’s Day more than moms and mimosas?

However, post-pandemic prices, a shortage of help and the closure of numerous restaurants have only increased the pressure on restaurants to deliver memorable Mother’s Day brunches.

The National Restaurant Association urges dinners to pack patience and consideration when celebrating Mother’s Day at her favorite restaurant. Diners are urged to

Make reservations early so you can book your preferred time.

Only book reservation at one restaurant. If you book several reservations, be sure to cancel the reservations you ultimately don’t choose. It sounds like an obvious move, but surprisingly many diners forgo this common courtesy.

Make sure everyone in your party shows up on time. Late arrivals are a nightmare for restaurants to accommodate. Show courtesy to other diners and the restaurant staff by being on time.

Yes, you’re now paying much more for Mother’s Day restaurant meals than in the past years, including at least five percent more compared to 2023, but that does not give you permission to act like an “entitled Emily.” Mistakes happen, even in the best restaurants. Before berating your sever, give the kitchen a chance to make it right.

SCV Mom’s Day Dining

Make reservations now at the most popular spots for Mother’s Day dining, including brunch, lunch or dinner, in the Santa Clarita Valley:

Olive Terrace Bar and Grill

28261 Newhall Ranch Road, Santa Clarita 91355

Reservations (661) 257-7860

There are a two options available. Seafood and prime rib champagne brunch will be served from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. There is also a Holiday Dinner Buffet that will be served from4:30-8:30 p.m. Adults are $79, Kids (5-10) are $38 and kids under 5 eat free.

Live entertainment includes David LeMasters 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and Lenny and Rei 4:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Greater Pacific at the Hyatt Regency Valencia

24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia 91355

Reservations (661) 678-4044; OpenTable at bit.ly/3UGZsSg

Indulge in a decadent celebration fit for the queen of the day at Moms & Mimosas: A Mother’s Day Brunch Soiree at Greater Pacific Coastal Cuisine, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $79 adults, $32 kids. Treat Mom to delights like brioche French toast drizzled with Meyer lemon curd, savory Herbed Chicken & Baked Salmon and succulent Hand Carved Prime Rib. Toast her with endless Mimosas.

Salt Creek Grille

24415 Town Center Dr #115, Valencia 91355

Reservations (661) 222-9999

There are also two options here with a brunch or dinner. The Mother’s Day Brunch Butlered Buffet is from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Adults are $69 while childer under 12 are $15. Add bottomless mimosas for $19 per person. This brunch features prime rib, seafood, omelet and pasta stations, as well as salads and desserts.

A special dinner menu will be served from 2:30-8 p.m. and will feature baked brie, surf and turf or stuffed halibut and a special “Mother’s Little Helper” cocktail.

LeChene French Cuisine

12625 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita 91390

Reservations bit.ly/4beRlBM

A perennial favorite of SCV moms LeChene will be open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. for brunch and 5-9 p.m. for dinner. Their special brunch includes a variety of egg dishes including eggs benedict and eggs alsacienne. Appetizers range from escargot to baked brie, salmon dumpling, crab cake, shrimp monegasque and more.

Entrees include filet mignon, roast leg of lamb, duck, rabbit, shimp, salmon and lobster. For a complete menu, visit their reservation website.

Moms Love Flowers

Mother’s Day is one the biggest floral gifting days of the year, according to the National Retail Federation approximately 23 million flowers are sold annually to celebrate mothers in the United States.

Did you know the official flower of Mother’s Day is the white carnation? The founder of Mother’s Day, Anna Jarvis popularized the white carnation to symbolize Mother’s Day because it was her mother’s favorite flower. Consider sending a beautiful bouquet of roses and white carnations this year to your special mom.

Book a Special Experience for Mom

Mom’s love pampering so you can never go wrong with booking mom a mani-pedi, massage or spa day.

According to a survey by the National Retail Federation, 42% of Mother’s Day gifters are looking for gifts that “create a special memory.”

Think of what mom would enjoy on her special day, a visit to a beautiful garden, the theater, the zoo, the ocean, whale watching?

Looking for something close and unique? Try Fireside Nights at Vasquez Rocks. (10700 Escondido Canyon Road, Agua Dulce 91390). Plus, its free.

The Vasquez Rocks Natural Area invites you and your mom to an evening around the campfire at the Vasquez Rocks Interpretive Center. Live music, sing-alongs, animal meet and greets, storytelling, crafts, activities, show and tell tables, s’mores and more.

Feel free to bring your own snacks or picnic, acoustic instruments and songs. (No smoking or alcohol permitted).

Sunday, May 12 (5-7 p.m.) A Celebration of Mothers

June 16 (5 – 7 p.m.) A Celebration of Fathers

July 14 (6 – 8 p.m.) A Celebration of Animals

Aug. 11 (6 – 8 p.m.) A Celebration of Western Songs

Sept. 22 (5 – 7 pm) A Celebration of Autumn

Oct. 13 (5 – 7 p.m.) A Celebration of Indigenous Peoples

For more info call (661) 268-0840 or email [email protected].