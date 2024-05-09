Palmdale Amphitheater unveils summer concert lineup 

News release

The city of Palmdale has announced the lineup of summer concerts to celebrate the Palmdale Amphitheater’s 20th season.

The concert series kicks off on July 4 with Queen Nation performing Queen’s greatest hits, followed by a fireworks extravaganza choreographed to a variety of current patriotic songs. Flo Rida brings his signature mix of hip-hop, pop and dance on July 20. UB40 featuring Ali Campbell plays reggae on July 27. Elle King hits the stage with punk on Aug. 10. Chris Lane blends country and pop on Aug. 17. The season wraps up with a Latin tribute night featuring LA Sound Machine and Selena The Show on Aug. 24.

“For the past 20 years, the Palmdale Amphitheater has provided a space for residents and visitors to gather for live music under beautiful summer skies,” Palmdale Mayor Austin Bishop said in a news release. “We are excited to celebrate the venue’s anniversary and Independence Day during our July 4 concert with a fireworks extravaganza.”

Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the concerts will begin at 8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to arrive early, as the seating is festival-style on the grass and available on a first-come, first-served basis. On-site concessions available, including beer and wine.

Tickets at various price levels, including a two for $20 anniversary special through May 15, are available at PalmdaleAmphitheater.com.