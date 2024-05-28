Rick Barker | Abuse of Power

It’s one thing for a sitting president or other political candidate or citizen to contest an election AFTER it has taken place, which is very common and totally legal under our laws. Both sides of the aisle do this pretty much after every election. It is quite a different matter, however, when a sitting president, using the authority and the power of the executive branch, does it BEFORE the election takes place in order to limit or potentially even endanger his political opponents.

That is exactly what our current president, or whomever is actually running the executive branch, is doing. And the vast majority of the national media is fully encouraging and supporting it.

I’m not a big fan of our former president, even though I filled in the circle next to his name on my ballot both times, but all of these ridiculous charges against him are nothing more than attempts by liberal attorneys general and judges working in cahoots with the president’s people to do whatever they can to keep him from conducting his campaign for president. Anyone who doubts this either isn’t paying much attention to the events or is letting their hatred of Donald Trump cloud their vision and plug their ears.

However, the worst and most dangerous abuse of power, in my opinion, is aimed at a candidate whom I do not support at all: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who despite qualifying for it is being denied Secret Service protection by the executive branch. Read that as President Joseph Robinette Biden and his corrupt cabinet.

The Secret Service does not determine who qualifies for protection, nor is the Secret Service empowered to independently initiate candidate protection under our laws. That duty/legal obligation falls under the jurisdiction of the head of the Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, the federal equivalent of our own corrupt L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón. About the only difference between these two men (and I use that term loosely) is one of them has hair and the other looks like a skinny Telly Savalas without the lollipop!

The country I fought and bled for is in a place that scares the crap out of me and we have become not only the laughingstock of the rest of the world, but also a country about as far as you can get from the constitutional republic we used to be. I once watched a documentary about a country that turned this way but I had a hard time understanding a lot of what was being said because I don’t speak German!

Rick Barker

Valencia