Rick Barker | No Thank You

To all of the people who have voiced their support on these pages for a university in the Santa Clarita Valley, I would suggest they watch the news and tell me how all those universities are working out for communities all across the country.

And if you want a really big laugh, watch some of the interviews with these brain-dead college kids who couldn’t find Israel or the Gaza Strip on a map and who believe Hamas would welcome gay people or non-Muslims with open arms and hugs and kisses.

No thank you. Keep your universities and the wackos they attract like ants to a picnic out of this valley.

Rick Barker

Valencia