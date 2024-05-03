Rick Barker | No Thank You

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
To all of the people who have voiced their support on these pages for a university in the Santa Clarita Valley, I would suggest they watch the news and tell me how all those universities are working out for communities all across the country. 

And if you want a really big laugh, watch some of the interviews with these brain-dead college kids who couldn’t find Israel or the Gaza Strip on a map and who believe Hamas would welcome gay people or non-Muslims with open arms and hugs and kisses. 

No thank you. Keep your universities and the wackos they attract like ants to a picnic out of this valley. 

Rick Barker 

Valencia 

Signal Contributor

