Robert Lamoureux | Dishwasher repair for beginners

Question: Hi Robert, this is the first time for me, writing in. I hope you can help with a beginner’s difficulty, probably a no-brainer for you! I am recently widowed and now in need of accomplishing home repairs and maintenance, on my own. My husband was always the one, though I was his faithful assistant on most projects so I am familiar with tools and not afraid to try.

My current home problem is a new leak I discovered, coming from under the dishwasher when it runs. Of course, I’m not using it now but am in need of diving into the issue and getting it fixed. Can you tell me where to begin please?

I’ve never had to move a dishwasher before so I want to get it right. If you can provide a sort of tutorial step by step, I’d be very grateful. Thank you!

— Deanna J.

Answer: Deanna, I’m so sorry for your loss. Good for you, being in a position where you’re unafraid to give this a try. Luckily, it is one of the easier tasks even though it may seem monumental.

First things first, let’s look at the age of your dishwasher – is it ancient? New/newer? Keep this in mind as we continue on.

Now, let’s look at the parts of the dishwasher. Look under the sink and find the water line connecting the dishwasher to a shutoff valve. If you haven’t already, shut this valve off completely, first. Have some rags handy because you will undoubtedly end up with water on the floor.

Most dishwashers will have screws just inside on the top, when you open the door. These screws are what hold the dishwasher into place, without falling forward. Remove these screws and set them aside in a safe place, so you can reinstall if this dishwasher is salvageable.

Once the screws are out, the dishwasher will be front-heavy and, when you open the door, will likely want to fall forward. This isn’t a problem, just take note. Slide the entire unit out to the point where you can access under and behind it, finding the water line. Inspect this water line for failures/leaks.

If you find something either at the connection points or otherwise, this is likely the culprit and a simple like-for-like change will solve the problem. If the water line is intact and doesn’t seem to be the problem, I’d run the dishwasher while it is out of its cabinet, so you can look with a flashlight during the cycles, and see if you can find the source.

Take into consideration the age of the dishwasher and know that they aren’t very expensive for a basic model, so parts replacement can end up being nearly as much as a new dishwasher, especially if you need to pay someone to do it.

Find the source, look up replacement costs for those parts as well as possible, YouTube videos on how to replace them, and weigh your costs/options. Fingers crossed that it is a water line or a simple door seal, both of which I’m sure you’d be able to replace yourself. Best of luck to you.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].