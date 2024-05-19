Robin Clough and Dr. Gene Dorio | The William L. Reynolds Post Office

When residents of our valley walk into the “William L. Reynolds Post Office Building” on Creekside Road, they will remember not only his community efforts to raise the image of those who served in the military, but also elevate older adults and those who needed medical care.

We don’t recollect when we first met Bill, but I’m sure it was on the City Council’s battlefield or The Signal’s newsroom.

His weekly column published in The Signal depicted and paid tribute to the lives of veterans. In our friendship and interactions with Bill, he was a team player like in the military.

Bill Reynolds was one of those rare individuals who recognized a problem and then forged ahead to fix it. We remember the granite Fallen Warriors Memorial in Newhall’s Veterans Historical Plaza, yet many of his accomplishments remained anonymous.

We fought battles at City Hall together and learned from him how to use online technology and social networking even before they were in vogue. He authored a clever website to improve health care rendered in our community and made a video critical of increasing traffic interrupting 911 emergency ambulances attempting to transport ill patients to the hospital.

Our most significant remembrance was when the Traveling Vietnam Wall came to Santa Clarita, and organizers like Mayor Bob Kellar with Carl and Jeri Goldman from KHTS allowed us to honor Henry Mayo health care professionals at Bill’s behest. With this, Bill inspired us to make a YouTube video of the ceremony honoring local doctors and nurses who served in Vietnam.

He told us of his brush with death in Vietnam when, in combat, two of his friends on the left and right of him lost their lives. Simultaneously, the grenade rifle he carried jammed as a 4-inch bullet hit the rifle, catapulting him backward. Moments later, he found that bullet lodged in the gun stock. He told us, “That rifle took a bullet for me!”

Bill Reynolds was thoughtful and creative in finding solutions for many challenges Santa Claritans face. His gallant efforts contributed to the recognition of veterans who may not be on our radar and ensured those in need be served.

Thank goodness on that fateful day, a rifle took a bullet for him so he could continue his valiant service by giving back to the community he loved.

Robin Clough and Dr. Gene Dorio

Saugus