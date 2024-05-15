Saugus native serves aboard USS Ronald Regan 

News release

Airman Luke Walker, a native of Saugus, serves in Japan aboard the self-contained mobile airport and the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan.

The carrier is equipped with a full flight deck and more than 60 aircraft including attack fighter jets and helicopters, according to a U.S. Navy news release.

“I was in ROTC through high school so I felt very prepared and ready to join the fleet,” Walker, who graduated from Saugus High School in 2022, said in the release. “It helped me with my military bearing and with military knowledge of vessels.”

Walker joined the Navy one year ago. Today, Walker serves as an aviation boatswain’s mate.

“I joined the Navy to explore the world and do something different than my classmates in high school,” Walker said in the release. “My father was in the Air Force and would always tell me about his job. He inspired me to enlist.”

Walker serves in Japan as part of the forward-deployed naval forces. These naval forces operate with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region, the Navy release said. Service members in this region are part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which has the largest area of responsibility in the world.

“I am very proud of myself for being able to say I made the right decision to enlist in the best branch and start myself on a path for success,” Walker said in the release. “We serve our country and our allies across the globe … We protect those who can’t protect themselves and we keep the peace through our strength.”

Walker is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my friends and family for making this all worth doing,” added Walker. “They make me want to be the best person and sailor I can be.”