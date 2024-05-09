SCAA to host Rex Kochel demo 

News release

The Santa Clarita Artists Association is inviting the community to a free demo by artist Rex Kochel during the SCAA’s monthly meeting on May 20.

The event is scheduled 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Valencia.

The artwork of Kochel, of Ojai, spans over 39 years, beginning as an instructor at Ventura High School before he retired in 2004. A longtime member of both the Buenaventura Art Association and the Santa Barbara Art Association, he was juried into the Ojai Studio Artists group upon his retirement after 34 years in public education as a classroom instructor and basketball coach.

Soon after retirement, he was commissioned by Remax to supply artwork for their new building in Ventura. He finished 54 paintings that are part of their permanent collection.

Kochel has had his work displayed in Avalon, Catalina Island, at C.C. Gallaghers, but has focused his most recent work on locations where he has traveled with the newfound time as a retired educator, including Mexico, Peru, Panama, Argentina, as well as a large amount of time spent painting in San Francisco, in addition to painting in his home locale of Ventura County.

“Rex’s artwork has evolved continuously since he first took classes in his mid-30’s,” said a news release from the SCAA. “Constant has been his strong compositional focus, with his paintings frequently moving towards abstract realism. The characteristic whimsical and lyrical style is a result of Rex’s creative process. Many paintings begin as blind continuous line drawings on location, that are later adjusted and painted in his Ojai studio. Since 2007 his work has included collage and limited acrylic over painting.”

For more information, visit santaclaritaartists.org.