SCV boys’ volleyball season roundup 

The high school boys’ volleyball season officially wrapped up last weekend, concluding the longest local season ever.

West Ranch took down Valencia in the Division 4 title match, while also reaching the SoCal Regional championship in the historic year.

The top Wildcats and Vikings were honored in the all-CIF and the all-Foothill League selections.

CIF Division 4 Player of the Year: Noah Douphner, junior, West Ranch.

Douphner was named the Division 4 MVP after leading the Cats to the title. The outside hitter tallied up a staggering 602 kills this season and also led West Ranch with 82 aces, 47 blocks and 267 digs.

West Ranch outside hitter Noah Douphner (21) hits the ball over the net against Valencia opposite hitter Dane Ricks (4) and middle blocker Dylan McFatridge (53) during the first set of the CIF Southern Section Championship at College of the Canyons on Saturday, May 11. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

All-CIF:

Lucas Reuter, senior, West Ranch.

Logan Sanchez, junior, West Ranch.

Nathan Willis, junior, Valencia.

Jet Ricks, senior, Valencia.

Jarek Pascua, senior, Valencia.

Reuter showcased his talents as a middle blocker with a strong serve this season. The senior sparked numerous runs from the end line and finished the year with 156 kills, 45 blocks and 14 aces while serving 80%.

Sanchez stepped up immensely for West Ranch and filled the outside hitter spot opposite Douphner. Sanchez totaled 240 kills, 142 digs and 24 aces.

Jet Ricks (99) of Valencia puts a shot over the net against Poly at Valencia on Saturday, 050424. Dan Watson/The Signal

Ricks and Pascua were arguably the best outside hitter duo in the Foothill League. With overpowering hitting and serving, Ricks and Pascua tallied over 312 and 236 kills on the season, respectively.

Foothill League Player of the Year: Nathan Willis, junior, Valencia.

Willis was the anchor to Valencia’s CIF runner-up and first Foothill League championship team in nine years. Willis, a libero, led the Vikings with 54 aces and 321 digs. Most big servers get “You can’t stop him” chants at the end line or after a highlight play. Willis instead thrived off the cheers of “He’s so handsome” from his Valencia bench.

Foothill League First team:

James Audette Jr., junior, Canyon.

Oliver Boton, senior, Golden Valley.

Landon Cookston, senior, Saugus.

Sean Ogle, senior, Saugus.

Jet Ricks, senior, Valencia.

Jarek Pascua, senior, Valencia.

Noah Douphner, junior, West Ranch.

Lucas Reuter, senior, West Ranch.

Audette and Boton were among the most consistent setters in the Foothill League this season. Audette also added a big swing on the net when he was in the front row of the 5-1 offense.

Canyon setter James Audette (9) goes for the kill against Castaic’s Riley Humphrey (33) during the second set of Tuesday’s game at Canyon High School on April 16. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Not much got by Cookston’s blocking on the net. The only middle blocker on the first team was all over most opposing attacks even with libero Sean Ogle ready to cover the entire court.

Saugus’ Landon Cookston (20) goes for the kill against Canyon middle blocker Chase Meyer (17) during the second set of Thursday’s game at Saugus High School on March 21. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Second team:

Jayden Hayes, junior, Canyon.

Quinn Broadwater, senior, Castaic.

Nicholas Waldron, junior, Golden Valley.

Maximilian Guardado, junior, Saugus.

Sean Tran, senior, Saugus.

Dane Ricks, senior, Valencia.

Leo Sangthongkum, junior, Valencia.

Logan Sanchez, junior, West Ranch.

Golden Valley’s Nick Waldron (3) puts a shot over the net against Eastside’s Christian Jones (38) in a mtch earlier this season. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Honorable mention

Landon Gibson, senior, Canyon.

Riley Humphrey, senior, Castaic.

Peter Hall, senior, Golden Valley.

Owen Suchek, senior, Hart.

Julius Canas, senior, Saugus.

Dylan McFatridge, sophomore, Valencia.

Jackson Manansala, junior, West Ranch.

Castaic’s Riley Humphrey (33) hits the ball over the net against Canyon opposite hitter Landon Gibson (34) during the third set of Tuesday’s game on April 16. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Local Heritage League First team:

Jed Browning, senior, Trinity.

Skyler Hillemann, sophomore, Trinity.

Eli Duhm, junior, SCCS.

Second team: