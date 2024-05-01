The Savvy Senior | What to Do About Medicare and Social Security When You Move

Dear Savvy Senior,

Next month I am moving to a different state so I can be near my daughter and grandkids. Do I need to notify Social Security and Medicare about the move?

— Relocating Grandma

Dear Relocating,

Yes, if you’re a Social Security and Medicare recipient you definitely need to let these federal agencies know when and where you move so there are no hiccups in your benefits or coverage. Here’s what you should know.

How to Update Your Information

If you’re receiving Social Security retirement, survivors or disability benefits, it’s required that you notify the Social Security Administration when you move to ensure your deposits continue and you avoid disruptions.

You’ll need to provide them your new mailing address so they can deliver important documents to you like your annual SSA-1099 tax form. And if you’re switching banks or credit unions, you’ll need to update your direct deposit information by providing your new financial institution’s routing number and account number.

If you’re a Medicare beneficiary, they too need your new mailing address so bills, correspondence, your Medicare Summary Notice and other statements can go to the right address.

You can update both your Social Security and Medicare contact information online by simply using the “My Profile” tab in your personal “my Social Security” account at SSA.gov/myaccount. If you don’t have an account, you can create one online for free in just a few minutes.

Or, if you need some help or don’t have internet access, you can call Social Security at 800-772-1213, or visit your local Social Security office and they will make the changes for you.

Medicare Private Plans

You also need to know that if you’re enrolled in original Medicare, you can move anywhere within the United States without losing coverage. But if you have Part D prescription drug coverage or a Medicare Advantage plan from a private health insurance company, and you move out of the plan’s service area, you’ll have to switch plans or you’ll face losing coverage.

Part D service areas typically are statewide or can extend to parts of neighboring states, while Medicare Advantage plans’ service areas vary by county.

Moving out of a plan’s service area qualifies you for a special enrollment period of at least two months to get a new plan. You may also qualify if you move within your plan’s service area and it offers options different from what you had. The enrollment timing depends on when you notify the plan.

If you tell your plan before you move, your chance to switch plans begins the month before the month you move and continues for two full months after you move. If you tell your plan after you move, your chance to switch plans begins the month you tell your plan, plus two more full months.

To shop for new Part D and Medicare Advantage plans in your new area, use the Medicare Plan Finder tool at Medicare.gov/plan-compare.

You can also switch Part D or Medicare Advantage plans during open enrollment, which runs each year from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 for coverage starting Jan. 1.

Medigap Plans

If you’re enrolled in original Medicare and have a Medigap supplemental policy you usually don’t have to switch plans if you move, but you do need to notify your provider. Some insurers let you keep the rate based on the state where you originally applied for Medigap. Others may change your premiums to coincide with their coverage in a different ZIP code.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org. Jim Miller is a contributor to the NBC Today show and author of “The Savvy Senior” book.