Thomas Oatway | Some of My Friends Are Republicans

Rick Barker (letters, March 15) has accused me of “ever present, nonstop fanatical hatred of Rep. Mike Garcia and anyone/anything that has the audacity to hold an opinion contrary to his.”

This could not be farther from the truth.

I will confess that I am not a fan of Mike Garcia, the politician. On the other hand, I assume that he is a fine gentleman, and I respect his service in Congress and his service in the military.

However, I do not respect his vote with the MAGA extremists in the House of Representatives to not accept the legal and certified Electoral College voting results from two states.

Rep. Garcia now says he accepts the result of the election of President Joe Biden. But he has not confessed, nor apologized, for his serious mistake in trying to invalidate the votes of states other than his own.

How would Rep. Garcia feel if the votes of his constituents and the state of California were similarly dismissed? Or if his own election result was disqualified?

I should note that I certainly do not hate anyone with an opinion contrary to mine. Some of my good friends are Republicans, and they may even be members of the MAGA Cult. We differ politically. We can even poke fun at one another, but remain friendly and respectful.

I cannot say the same about Mr. Barker, who seems resentful that I have a different opinion on Rep. Garcia. He should practice what he preaches.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia