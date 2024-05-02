Valencia boys’ volleyball sweeps Quartz Hill, headed to semis  

Efficiency and defense powered Valencia boys’ volleyball to victory in the CIF quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The Vikings defeated the visiting Quartz Hill Royals in straight sets to punch their ticket to the CIF Southern Section semifinals as well as the state tournament.

Valencia won the match, 25-21, 25-18 and 25-22, with strong hitting and serving numbers across the board.

The Vikings were led by senior outside hitter Jet Ricks, who exploded in the second set, where he added eight of his match-high 17 kills.

Jet Ricks (99) of Valencia puts a shot over the net against Quartz Hill at Valencia High on Wednesday, 050124. Dan Watson/The Signal

“High kills is always good for me. I like that but I think it wasn’t just me,” Ricks said. “I got the kills because my team was able to pass, I got good sets, that’s why. It wasn’t just me. It was a team effort for sure.”

Valencia had its hands full with Quartz Hill, a team that had swept the Vikings earlier this season. The Royals’ middle attack and outside hitter Kristian Ramones were too much for Valencia in round one at Quartz Hill but the Vikings were ready when it mattered most.

“We’re a different team now,” Valencia coach Brendan Riley said. “We ran a different offense and we’re a very different team. That match we just played was I think the best match of the year for us. We’re clicking at the right time.”

Ricks also felt the team has a whole new energy since that first match at Quartz Hill.

“I think our energy (was the biggest difference between matches),” Ricks said. “Last time, we were really quiet and down and I think we took it as a joke almost. This time, we came out firing and serious for this playoff game. We weren’t gonna go home easily.”

Quartz Hill fed its middles the ball with mixed success. Junior Joseph Bonner led the team with nine kills while Benjamin Alfaro added five kills and three blocks for the Royals.

Leo Sangthongkum (21) of Valencia goes up to block a shot against Quartz Hill at Valencia High on Wednesday, 050124. Dan Watson/The Signal

Ramones finally got more touches in the third game — coincidentally, the Royals’ best set of the day.

“We were able to just command the court with our blocks,” Ricks said. “Our defense today was amazing.”

Quartz held Valencia at an arm’s length early on before the Vikes tied the set at 18-18. Ramones added six of his nine points in the third set, including an ace that tied that tied the game at 22-22, but it would be the Royals’ final point of the day.

The two teams battled in a marathon rally that went well over a dozen possessions two plays later. After taking five swings in the rally, Vikings outside hitter Jarek Pascua put away the ball with a crafty tip into the Royals’ block to reach match point.

Pascua was fired up after the rally but officially sent Valencia into the semifinals with a huge swing and kill for the match. The Valencia captain tallied 12 kills, with six coming in the final set.

“I wasn’t too worried in the third,” Riley said. “At first we got down by five or six points but it was early. We started kind of tight but shook ourselves out of it. I had to use a timeout which I don’t like to do but I was never uncomfortable. I felt that we were in it the whole time.”

Valencia trailed for a chunk of the first set as well but at 21-21 Valencia took off on a 4-0 Ricks’ run. Jet and his brother, opposite hitter Dane Ricks, pushed the Vikings ahead with a combined three kills and an ace from Dane to go up 1-0.

Dane Ricks (4) of Valencia goes up to block a shot by Andrew Rosales (3) in the first set against Quartz Hill at Valencia High on Wednesday, 050124. Dan Watson/The Signal

Dane finished the match with 13 kills.

Valencia notched four aces with just six service errors on the night.

“A big part of the plan was our serving and keeping them out of system while trying to limit (Bonner), especially eliminating his touches,” Riley said. “He got his kills but we did that for the most part.”

The Vikings will remain at home for the semis and host the Polytechnic Panthers (20-4) of Pasadena.

The Panthers enter the semifinals bout coming off a huge upset of top-seeded Claremont, which is led by UCLA commit Caleb Sapp. Poly took down Claremont in five sets at home but will now be tested with a road trip at Valencia.

On the other side of the Division 4 bracket lies another local semifinals matchup as West Ranch also is one game away from the big dance. The Wildcats will host Murrieta Mesa in their semifinals battle with a potential rematch against Valencia on the line.

The Valencia boys win the match against Quartz Hill at Valencia High on Wednesday, 050124. Dan Watson/The Signal

The Vikings bested the Wildcats twice this season, but Jet knows his West Ranch counterparts well and how hard it is to beat a team three times.

“If we do get West Ranch, we’re not gonna underestimate them,” Jet said. “We’re still gonna give 1,000% because we know they are a good team. They are definitely capable of beating us but I think it’s gonna be very difficult for them to do. Even if we don’t get West Ranch, it’s fine. No matter who we get, we’ll find film, adapt and just play our game.”

Valencia hosts Poly on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the CIF semifinals.

Leo Sangthongkum (21) of Valencia and teammate Mariano Aleberto (3) go up to block a shot against Quartz Hill at Valencia High on Wednesday, 050124. Dan Watson/The Signal