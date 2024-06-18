Anna Meeks | Conspicuously Absent on Chiquita

On Tuesday, June 11, the regular monthly meeting of the Chiquita Canyon Landfill Community Advisory Committee was held.

Shockingly, our state Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, was not present for the meeting, and her field representatives couldn’t be bothered to be present at the meeting, either.

One could argue that this is one of the biggest environmental concerns this district has EVER seen, and Pilar only comes out to address Chiquita right before the primary election for a photo op and that’s it?

This is precisely why people hate politicians: The grandstanding. The faux concern. The press events for election purposes.

Pilar literally has the Democratic supermajority controlling this state on her side and she cannot get her colleagues to actually HELP our community.

It is quite astonishing.

Oh, don’t get me wrong, I know Pilar is super busy in Sacramento writing bills to end “too much homework” and not voting on important bills like Senate Bill 14 that would make sex trafficking a minor under age 18 a serious felony. She is busy busy busy!

Pilar’s priorities are NOT in line with the priorities of Santa Clarita residents.

Here is to hoping we can get someone like Patrick Lee Gipson, who will take environmental disasters like Chiquita Canyon, sex trafficking of minors and issues Santa Clarita Valley residents actually care about seriously!

Anna Meeks

Santa Clarita