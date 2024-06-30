Arthur Saginian | Democracy Under Attack from Both Sides

It seems some Democrats are giddy with delight and are celebrating the unanimous guilty verdicts against former President Donald Trump. It’s vulgar and tasteless, but such is the nature of some.

My advice is to enjoy the “victory” while it lasts. Democrats have no idea what’s in store for them. They have no idea what they have set in motion and what will eventually come of it. Trying to exclude half the country from democracy is not democracy.

Not that Republicans aren’t guilty of the same offense, but Democrats ARE guilty of that offense. Each, in their own way, IS destroying democracy.

They may not be working together, this is not a conspiracy, but they are, whether consciously or not, working toward the same goal.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita