Brian Richards | Where Is the Outrage?

Why aren’t you angry?

Imagine if many high-ranking members of Congress conspired to lie to you. Would you be mad? Now imagine after those high-ranking officials conspired to lie to you, they got almost all the media to promote and amplify the lie to the American public.

Would that make you even more angry?

Next, imagine dozens of members of the intelligence community not only promoting the lie, but also signing a letter further cementing the lie to America. Would you be outraged? And finally, imagine of all these people got together with social media to censor the truth about the lie.

Wouldn’t you, like me, be enraged?

We don’t have to imagine because the above happened before the 2020 election when all these people conspired to alter an election by saying, erroneously, that the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation. The conspiracy was vast, coordinated, and it worked. Today many on the left still don’t know or don’t care that the laptop was genuine. How do we know this for a fact? Because the FBI admitted in court at Hunter Biden’s gun trial that the laptop was genuine. It was not Russian disinformation but instead if was a collection of perversion, illegal acts, and most importantly, shows a trail of influence peddling by the Biden crime family. And yet half of you out there in America don’t seem to be bothered at all that you were so easily duped. How useful!

I’m forced to wonder why. There can be only two reasons. Either you aren’t aware that the laptop is real or you don’t care that you were lied to. Interestingly enough, the FBI had the laptop since December 2019 and they knew it was real. Are they not the premier law enforcement agency in the world? Emails and data are easily confirmed but the FBI covered that up as well. This is the very definition of election interference so many of you yammer about so endlessly.

It seems to me that many of you on the left must like to be lied to. As long as you can justify it, you’re fine being fed a perpetual line of BS. You were lied to about Russian collusion, mostly peaceful protests, the origins of COVID, that masks are effective and that 6 feet social distance is real science and that Jan. 6 was an insurrection. Personally, all those lies make me very angry. The real question is, why are so many of you not just OK with being lied to, but you fully embrace it even when it’s proven they were lying to you the whole time?

Perhaps one of you leftists can author a letter answering my questions provided you’re not too embarrassed.

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch