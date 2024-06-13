City gallery displays ‘Celebrating Diversity’ 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita has opened its latest art exhibition, “Celebrating Diversity,” in the First Floor Gallery within Santa Clarita’s City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd.

This showcase runs through Wednesday, Sept. 18, featuring a collection of artworks from a diverse group of artists, “each piece celebrating the myriad of cultures, perspectives and identities that enrich our community,” said a news release from the city.

“With a wide range of mediums, each piece of artwork reflects our shared human experiences and aims to foster dialogue and understanding through compelling narratives,” the release said.

Dianne Foderaro’s “See Me” is a mixed-media portrait exploring the complexity of identity and self-perception. Ruben Hernandez’s “Love Your Neighbor” is an oil painting capturing a vibrant market scene emphasizing community, connection and everyday joys. Taylor Thomas’ “Happy Birthday (Stevie’s Version)” is a playful and colorful collage reimagining a childhood birthday celebration, layered with cultural and digital references.

Additional exhibiting artists include: Barbara Tabachnick, Bruce Naiem, Chiho Harazaki, Doug Pearsall, Elizabeth Chislett, Elizabeth Hall, Faye Abharian, Guanyu Zhao, Habeba Mostafa, Jane Driscoll, Jennie Park, Karol Blumenthal, Katie McGuire, Kenny DeMartines, Larry Richardson, Lorena Uriostegui, Naomi Young, Rosa Villanueva, Shan Li, Smonica Lin, Susie Danielyan, Valerie Gaerlan and Yvette Nicole Kolodji.

To learn more about “Celebrating Diversity” and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, contact Stephanie Jacinto at [email protected].