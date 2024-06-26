FYI celebrates foster youth achievements 

News release

Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence held a “Celebration of Everything,” its annual event appreciating the volunteers who make a difference in the lives of Santa Clarita foster youth and celebrating 18 youth for education milestones.

Approximately 170 people came together for FYI’s celebration, which thanked the organization’s 100 volunteers for all they do to support local foster youth, and honored 18 new graduates. Eight youth received high school diplomas, six completed certificate programs, two received associate degrees and two received bachelor’s degrees.

Additionally, FYI acknowledged the 17 new youth who joined the organization in the past year, as well as eight youth who obtained their driver’s licenses through FYI’s “Ready, Set Drive!” program. Among the volunteers thanked were Allies, tutors, staff, support volunteers, board members and sponsors.

FYI aims to lift up the community’s transition-age foster youth (ages 16 to 25) with needed resources as they age out of the foster system and work to complete a post-secondary education to prepare to become successful, independent adults.

FYI Executive Director and Co-Founder Carolyn Olsen welcomed the assembled guests by saying, “Please take a look around the room, and you will find the most incredible people – capable young adults who have entrusted us to help guide them to the future they deserve, and a group of volunteers and staff who are united by their care for and commitment to these amazing youth. FYI has been blessed with an abundance of people who are making a difference in the lives of young people who are aging out of the foster care system. Currently we have over 100 people who are donating their time, talents and love to make this community a better place.”

The event also featured remarks by Marquis Williams, a former foster youth who was in 12 different foster homes growing up, and author of “Beating the System: My Life in Foster Care.”

“You are not defined by your past. It may not always be easy, but never stop believing in yourself because you have the strength to rise above challenges and make your dreams a reality,” Williams said, according to an FYI news release.

He added that it just takes one caring adult to make a difference in the life of a foster youth.

Gina Stevens, program director and co-founder of FYI, told the youth in attendance, “Every youth in this room has achieved something to be proud of this year. I want to thank each one of you for being brave enough to allow FYI into your lives, persistent enough to keep pushing yourself despite the challenges, and strong enough to get up every day to fight for a future you have always deserved. Each one of you worked hard to get to this moment, and it has not been easy. There have been obstacles along the way. You persevered and are choosing the life you want for yourself and leaving behind the cards you’ve been dealt. You inspire me every day.”

One of the youths celebrated during the event, Karina, who received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Providence and is now working as an oncology nurse, shared an important piece of advice for foster youth. She said, “Don’t ever forget about the power of asking for help. It’s not a sign of weakness, but instead a sign of strength and understanding that advice and help from others will help you to dream big and create the life you envision for yourselves.”

Several youths made heartfelt comments about how much their Allies mean to them as they have been preparing for a life of independent living.

A presentation of several scholarships was also a highlight of the evening. Steve Corn, Scott Hoolahan and Jason Downs from the Rotary Club of SCV presented three youth with scholarships to help them complete their bachelor’s degrees. And Enrique Borja, representing Elite Network Partners, presented five scholarships to youth who have just completed their junior year of college to “help them cross the finish line.”

“The graduation of FYI’s youth was especially impressive given that only 55% of foster youth graduate from high school,” FYI said in the news release. “Outcomes for former foster youth are poor, with half becoming homeless or incarcerated within two years of aging out of the system. Only 4% go on to earn a bachelor’s degree, and rates of unemployment and poverty are high.”

“FYI and our incredible Allies and volunteers are working hard to break this cycle for foster youth,” Olsen added.

Additional information about Fostering Youth Independence and ways to become involved, support and donate can be found on www.fyifosteryouth.org or by calling 661-360-1500.