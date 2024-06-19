Gwladys Axelrod | Kissing the Ring

Re: commentaries and letters by Michael Reagan and Stephen Maseda.

Instead of bashing Barack Obama and Joe Biden, why don’t you take a good hard look at Donald Trump’s character and what he has done for most of his adult life?

The wars going on now are not the fault of the Biden Administration. Most Americans won’t kiss the hand of dictators. It seems now that MAGA Republicans would rather do that than support democratic countries like Ukraine and Israel. Donald Trump and his MAGAs are the scourge of our country. Go ahead and kiss his ring, elect him president and see where that takes you. You want a dictator and an authoritarian government, you’ll get it.

Gwladys Axelrod

Valencia